Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez celebrate their birthdays with big bash (and big cake)

J.Lo and A-Rod are having b-days to remember!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are both celebrating a birthday this week — she turns 48 today, he turns 42 on Thursday.

They kicked off the festivities over the weekend with a bash in Miami. A-Rod gave us our first inside look with this Instagram photo.

The former baseball star looks dapper in his blue suit, while Lopez is drop-dead gorgeous in her black Bao Tranchi dress.

The “Shades of Blue” actress posted more photos from the party today. Clearly, she’s having a very happy birthday.

“Celebrating our lives,” she captioned the above pic.

And how. The couple posed, danced and laughed the night away.

Of course, any birthday party would not be complete without a cake. It seems even the birthday girl herself couldn’t believe how tall her cake was.

The party is just one more fun memory Lopez and Rodriguez have shared since making their public debut at the Met Gala in May. Last month, J.Lo posted several pics of her French “baecation” with her bae-Rod.

You can bet the good times will continue to roll this Thursday for A-Rod’s birthday.

