share tweet pin email

When Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus return to their rotating red chairs in the fall, they'll have some new competition on "The Voice."

Jennifer Hudson will take a seat right alongside them.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Jennifer Hudson will be the new coach on 'The Voice' Play Video - 0:28 Jennifer Hudson will be the new coach on 'The Voice' Play Video - 0:28

The Grammy-winning singer and Oscar-winning actress will take charge of her own team in Season 13.

"Jennifer is an extraordinary vocal talent and one of the premier voices of our time," NBC's alternative and reality group president, Paul Telegdy, said in a statement. "She embodies the experience, expertise, positivity and sheer talent that 'The Voice' stands for. Her exceptional skills as a singer and actress have extended to film, television and Broadway, which makes her an incredible addition and a natural fit for our show."

NBC / Jon Pack Jennifer Hudson is headed to "The Voice" for Season 13.

Another thing that makes Hudson such a great fit for the show is how she got her own start in the industry — on a televised talent competition.

Hudson was a contestant on "American Idol" in 2004. Despite only making it to the Top 7 back then, she went on to become one of the series' biggest success stories. So she really knows to look out for hidden potential.

And she knows what it takes to win "The Voice" — or at least on "The Voice UK." Hudson joined the British edition of the series in January, and by April, she was the first female coach to claim victory in the show's six-season history.

"Let's do this #TeamJHud!!" she tweeted Wednesday night, adding, "See you in the fall" to her soon-to-be fellow coaches.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Jennifer Hudson nervous for Broadway debut in ‘The Color Purple’ Play Video - 5:00 Jennifer Hudson nervous for Broadway debut in ‘The Color Purple’ Play Video - 5:00

RELATED