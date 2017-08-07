share tweet pin email

It's been two years since Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux said "I do," and they're obviously glad they did.

The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary Saturday, and to mark the occasion, the actor shared a sweet peek at their love on Instagram.

🏹...❤️✌️ A post shared by @justintheroux on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

Captioning a photo of the two of them with only three emoji (a heart, cupid's arrow and a peace sign), Theroux let the picture do the talking on their special day.

In the shot, he looks off into the distance while the former "Friends" star plants a kiss on his cheek — and they both looks blissfully happy.

This is only the second time this year that the "Leftovers" star has shared a photo with his wife on social media, and the last time was in honor of another big day.

HBDJ❤ XO A post shared by @justintheroux on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

Aniston turned 48 on Feb. 11, and that's when he posted a different loved-up shot — complete with an air-kiss from his bride.

Theroux reflected on their partnership during an interview with Esquire in April, but despite their evident happiness, he said, "I'm not giving any marriage tips. I am no brighter than any man."

But it is clear that he sees himself as one lucky man.