You know those people who make you say, "I just want her/him to be happy"?

Well, Jennifer Aniston is one of those people. Fortunately, she seems to be doing a pretty good job of it these days! She and hubby Justin Theroux tend to keep a low profile — perhaps because Jen learned the hard way to avoid putting a relationship in the spotlight — but that didn't stop her Ther-beau from giving her a sweet birthday shoutout on Instagram. (That's right, Jen turned 48 on February 11.)

Like, no offense to Justin, but this is exactly the kind of photo your man would post (in contrast to your well-lit, expertly filtered and cropped, looking-into-the-camera version). And that's what makes it so endearing. No airs with these two — just silly air kisses and love.

Even the caption is perfectly subtle: "HBDJ (heart) XO." (We tried to decode a secret message, but we've been forced to assume it's just, "Happy birthday, Jen! Kiss hug!")

The last time Jen appeared on Justin's Instagram was almost a full year ago. At the time, she was on top of the Eiffel Tower (obviously), perfectly coiffed and accessorized (duh), and staring pensively out the window (deep in meditation, probably).

Looks like they're somewhere south for their latest snap, which shows some palm trees in the background. Forget relationship goals — these two are vacation-ship goals.

Okay, fine, they're both.