Dance is clearly a way of life for Jenna Dewan Tatum.

For one thing, the host of NBC's new series "World of Dance" has been dancing herself since she was about 5 years old, then went on to strut her stuff on tour with musicians like Ricky Martin and Janet Jackson.

And as we all know, she met her future husband, "Magic Mike" star Channing Tatum, on the set of 2006's "Step Up"!

#tbt to on set of Step Up😍 I cannot believe it's the 10 year anniversary of the release today!!

So we probably shouldn't be surprised when she admits that the Tatums totally have the moves at home as well — but for one specific reason.

"People always want us to be like, 'Yes! We dance all day!'" she said during a visit to TODAY Thursday. "But because our daughter [Everly] likes to dance, we have music on and spontaneous dance parties a lot."

Perhaps ones where they re-enact a lift from "Step Up" on the lawn, like they did in this video from last year?

We had to. #stepup10years

Everly, by the way, will be 4 years old next month. So is she going to follow in her parents' footsteps?

Maybe: "At first, she was like, 'I don't want to do [ballet],' and I was very conscious not to be a dance mom, like I'm not going to push her," said Tatum. "But then one day, she said, 'I want to go!' and I'm like throwing the tights and the leotards — I'm like go, go, go!'"

Happppppy Easter

And in doing so, Tatum realized that she kind of had a dance mom inside her. "All the moms are trying to talk to me [at recitals] and I'm like, 'Ssh! Filming!' I'm like that mom in dance class, it was so cute!"

"World of Dance" premieres Tuesday, May 30 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

