Jenna Dewan Tatum opens up to 'Hollywood Medium' about grandfather's 'tragic death'

Jenna Dewan Tatum is getting closure about the death of her beloved grandfather, thanks to celebrity medium Tyler Henry.

The 36-year-old actress and dancer received an emotional apology from beyond the grave from her late grandfather Dudley during an episode of "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry" airing Wednesday.

"He's having me acknowledge that he was not in a coherent state of mind when he passed and he's actually having me acknowledge self-medication," Henry, 21, tells the actress in a sneak peek from the episode. "He's apologizing because he feels like the person he was when he was not self-medicating was very different than the person that he was when he was self-medicating."

Adds Henry, "He may have dealt with a specific addiction problem."

Dewan Tatum explains that her grandfather's "tragic death" occurred after his wife — Dewan Tatum's grandmother — passed away.

"From what I know, he dealt with mental illness," the "World of Dance" judge explains. "I think he felt a lot of shame about it... I think towards the end he stopped taking his medication."

Losing his wife left her grandfather "distraught," she says. "The were together for so long, they were inseparable."

"When my grandmother died," Dewan Tatum says, "it jarred for the whole family, but it really was jarring for my grandfather. He didn't know what to do ... My family were never really given the healing and the closure that they wanted and that we all need."

"Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry" airs 9 p.m. Wednesday on E!