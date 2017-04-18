Jenna Bush Hager and family featured in People's Most Beautiful

share tweet pin email

Go, Jenna!

TODAY's own Jenna Bush Hager is featured in this year's highly anticipated People's Most Beautiful issue!

The 35-year-old TODAY correspondent and her family — husband, Henry Hager, 38, and daughters Mila, 4, and Poppy, 20 months — grace the pages of the issue's special "My Beautiful Family" section, where Jenna celebrates raising two confident little girls.

Jenna Bush Hager and her family as they appear in People's Most Beautiful issue.

Jenna tells People, "Mila says the most hilarious things, and that reminds me a little bit of me. She's impulsive. And Poppy is an all-out-go-getter. She's very funny."

She credits her dad, former U.S. president George W. Bush, for instilling confidence in her as a little girl. "People laugh at this, but I think my dad was a feminist," she said. "He showed us that we could be whatever we wanted to be."

Jenna's hope? That Mila and Poppy feel "strong and capable," too.

Congrats to Jenna and the whole Hager gang!

People's Most Beautiful issue hits newsstands on Friday.