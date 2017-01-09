share tweet pin email

Jenna Bush Hager apologized Monday for a mistake she made at the Golden Globes that involved her mixing up the names of two movies, both of which feature predominantly black casts.

The mistake occurred while Jenna was interviewing singer Pharrell, who was nominated for best original score for the movie “Hidden Figures.”

“I accidentally, in the electricity of the red carpet, which I had never done one before, called ‘Hidden Figures’ ‘Hidden Fences,’” she said on TODAY Monday.

Pharrell’s movie relays the story of three black women in the 1960s who worked at NASA and played a pivotal role in astronaut John Glenn’s orbit into space.

But Jenna mixed the movie’s name with “Fences,” a film based on August Wilson’s play and stars Denzel Washington and Viola Davis.

“I have seen both movies. I thought they were both brilliant. I’ve interviewed cast from both of the movies,” Jenna said, her voice trembling. “And I offended people, I am deeply sorry. It was a mistake because y’all know I am not perfect. I am authentic, but a human. What I didn’t want to do is make anybody feel lesser than who they are.”

On Twitter later, "Hidden Figures" star Octavia Spencer offered Jenna some words of encouragement.

Dearest, @octaviaspencer Your kindness means so much to me + your compassion is matched only by your incredible talent in Hidden FIGURES! X https://t.co/LkLNbREjtq — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) January 9, 2017

Jenna wasn’t the only person to get the movie’s name wrong.

Later in the evening, actor Michael Keaton slipped up and called "Hidden Figures" “Hidden Fences” while presenting the award for best supporting actress.

Both Davis and Spencer were nominated in the category.

“I apologize to both the cast, to Pharrell, but it was a mistake, and I hope we can move on,” Jenna added.

The daughter of former President George W. Bush, Jenna said she’s used to taking heat and being in the spotlight, but this time felt different.

“I typically have a pretty thick skin because I’ve lived through a lot, and you can say whatever you want to say about me, but to act that I don’t care about people really hurt,” she said.

TODAY co-anchor Natalie Morales offered her support.

“We’ve all been there," she said, noting that the frenzied red carpet atmosphere can feel like a “mosh pit.”

Al Roker also stood up for his fellow anchor.

“All of us who know you know your heart, and know that that was a mistake,” said Roker.

“Honest mistakes happen in live television," he said. "And this culture of Twitter and people waiting to pounce and get on people, it’s got to stop. It’s got to stop somewhere. It’s just ridiculous.”