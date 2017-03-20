Jane Fonda reveals she 'fell in love every time' she acted with Robert Redford

share tweet pin email

Jane Fonda has a crush!

The 79-year-old "Grace and Frankie" star chatted with talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres on Monday about her new Netflix film, "Our Souls at Night," and revealed she's had a crush for decades on her co-star Robert Redford.

Fonda told the host she was "really, really happy" Redford, 80, asked her to team up again on the film — their fourth together — but admitted acting opposite the handsome screen legend is always tricky for her.

Screen legends Robert Redford and Jane Fonda star opposite each other for the fourth time in Netflix's "Our Souls at Night."

"The only problem working with Bob is that I just look into his eyes, and I kind fall into his eyes and forget my dialogue," Fonda confessed.

This time around, the two Hollywood icons play a widow and widower who have lived next door to one another for years and find romance after Fonda's character reaches out to his.

The two Hollywood icons first graced the screen together in the 1966 drama "The Chase" and teamed up again a year later in the classic comedy "Barefoot In The Park."

"Barefoot in the Park" (1967)

The two stars reunited more than a decade later in the sexy 1979 western romance "The Electric Horseman."

"The Electric Horseman" (1979)

DeGeneres shared images from each of the duo's films. "God, he's so good looking," Fonda said staring at the pics.

When the host asked if Redford was also good kisser, the Oscar winner dreamily answered, "Yeah."

She also revealed the pair lock lips again in "Our Souls At Night." But now — nearly 40 years after filming their last picture together — Fonda, who recently split from record producer Richard Perry, said being older and wiser helped her keep her cool with Redford.

"I realize that I’ve grown up because in the three previous movies, I was always in love with him," said the actress. "I fell in love every time."

Fonda continued, "So, if a day went by and he wouldn't speak to me, I always took it personally."

"Now, when he doesn't talk to me," she added, "I'm just like, 'Hey Bob, come on.'"