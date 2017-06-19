Jamie Lynn Spears celebrates daughter's 9th birthday with 'heroes' who saved her

Talk about a celebration!
Jamie Lynn Spears helped her daughter, Maddie Aldridge, ring in her 9th birthday with an epic pool party — and invited the first responders who saved Maddie's life after a terrifying ATV accident last February to join in the fun.
The 26-year-old country singer took to Instagram to share a gallery of pics from Saturday's bash — held two days ahead of Maddie's actual birthday on Monday.
The first photo found gigantic colorful letters spelling out Maddie's name in front of a beautiful fountain.
"Today was the PERFECT day for a PARTY," Spears wrote in the caption. "Thanks to everyone for coming out, and celebrating with our baby girl."
Click through the gallery to find photos of Maddie and her friends around the pool, an LSU-themed purple and yellow birthday cake and more.
The grateful mom also shared a photo of the brave first responders who dove into a chilly pond near the Louisiana home she shares with husband Jamie Watson after Maddie crashed her ATV into the water.
The two worked quickly to release Maddie, whose dad is Spears' ex Casey Aldridge, from the ATV's seatbelt and safety netting.
The little girl was hospitalized for five days and has since made a full recovery.
"My baby is 9 years old today, and more then ever we realize how precious every day is. So, we have to thank these 2 HEROES. John and Victoria are the first responders, who literally saved Maddie's life, and they were able to celebrate her another year of her life with us this past weekend!" Spears gushed next to a photo of the smiling duo with her little girl.
Jamie Lynn Spears shares first photo of daughter since ATV crashPlay Video - 0:22
"Thank God for these amazing people, and thank you, God, for your amazing grace," she wrote. "We are so blessed today, and everyday with this little angel!"
Happy Birthday, Maddie!