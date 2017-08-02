James Van Der Beek admits he found Katie Holmes marriage to Tom Cruise surprising

share tweet pin email

James Van Der Beek sat down with "Dawson's Creek" superfan Andy Cohen for a Q&A called "I Don't Wanna Wait" on Tuesday's "Watch What Happens Live," but one of the questions went way beyond the borders of Capeside High.

After asking if teen drama's leading man thought the show ever jumped the shark (yep) or if the show's final love match should have ended differently (nope), Cohen moved on to an off-series plot twist about one of Van Der Beek's former co-stars.

"Were you surprised Katie Holmes wound up marrying Tom Cruise?" he wondered.

Getty Images Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes pose together at Castello Odescalchi on their wedding day November 18, 2006 in Bracciano, near Rome, Italy.

Van Der Beek raised one eyebrow high, inhaled and simply said, "Yes."

Moving on ...

Actually, there was another Holmes-related question during the playful interview. Cohen couldn't help but wonder who was the better kisser on the show: Holmes, who played Joey, or Michelle Williams, who played Jen?

Everett Collection Michelle Williams, James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson in "Dawson's Creek" (1998).

To that, the actor decided to plead the fifth. (Wrong game, but Cohen allowed it.)

It was a similar situation when Holmes faced her own "Dawson's" dilemma on "The Late Late Show": Was Van Der Beek or Joshua Jackson, aka Pacey, the better kisser in her opinion?

She remained mum, too, although host James Corden offered up a guess.

"I think it was Der Beek," he insisted.

See even more from (Van) Der Beek in this clip from his Wednesday morning visit to TODAY: