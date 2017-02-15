James Corden and Will Smith are flying high in hilarious 'Carpool Karaoke' trailer

share tweet pin email

James Corden has entertained us time and time again with his Carpool Karaoke segment on “The Late Late Show,” belting out our favorite hits with stars like Adele, Madonna, Britney Spears and Gwen Stefani. Even former first lady Michelle Obama has gotten into the act.

So when we heard that a Carpool Karaoke show was coming to Apple Music, we wondered how Corden was going to be able to top himself. We got our answer with this new trailer. Anyone up for some Helicopter Karaoke?

We love seeing Corden singing the theme to “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” in a car with the Fresh Prince himself, Will Smith. But the real treat is watching their duet of “I Believe I Can Fly” by R. Kelly while they’re riding in a chopper. I believe it’s amazing!

YouTube James Corden spread his wings and took Carpool Karaoke to the skies.

Did we mention that they also get jiggy wit it with the USC marching band? Yeah, Smith and Corden went all out for this one.

There are plenty of other cool celebrity pairings on “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” from Ariana Grande (in reindeer antlers!) and Seth MacFarlane, to Billy Eichner and Metallica, to TODAY favorite John Cena and Shaquille O’Neal, to Alicia Keys and John Legend (in a Pharrell hat!)

YouTube "Old white women think I'm Pharrell sometimes," Legend tells Keys after singing "Happy."

The show promises to be fun, hilarious and just a little bit uncomfortable.

Apple has yet to announce a premiere date for “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” but says it’s coming soon.

