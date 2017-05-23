James Corden offers moving tribute to 'the spirit of the people' of Manchester

share tweet pin email

James Corden was in the middle of taping "The Late Late Show" Monday night when word broke of the bombing attack at the U.K.'s Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande show that killed 22 and injured 59.

Corden, who grew up in London, naturally wanted to send a message to the victims' families and loved ones as quickly as possible, so once he finished the taping he created a special segment just for his thoughts on the tragedy.

"It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news that attacks like this can happen," he said. "But especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight."

He spoke of his love for Manchester, its people and its culture.

"When I think of Manchester, the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there," the 38-year-old added. "And I'm telling you, a more tight-knit group of people you will be hard-pressed to find — strong, proud, caring people with community at its core. And if it was even possible, the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening."

This is not the first time Corden has taken extra time to address victims of violence back home; in March he spoke about the terror attack outside the London-based Parliament that killed four and injured around 40.

On Monday, he added, "My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Manchester tonight, all of the staff at the MAN Arena, all of the security teams, all of the emergency services, Ariana and her team, and all of those families affected by tonight. We'll all go to bed holding our little ones even tighter this evening."

