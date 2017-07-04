As you may have heard, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are in love. And not just in love, but in luv!
We luv it! And we also love when the actress/musician and former Yankee superstar start talking about one another, which they clearly don't do enough.
The athlete, who recently joined "Shark Tank" as an investor, recently told Extra, "She is one of the ... most impressive and smartest human beings I've ever met."
Well, Lopez wasn't going to take that lying down, and she had much to say about Rodriguez.
"He's a loving father," she told Extra. "He's a generous human being with his family, with his friends, with me. He's caring and sweet and capable and responsible and just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be ... [He] has business degrees and he has his own corporation and, you know, he's just a very inspirational person."
She noted that the pair have spent a lot of time recently as a family with their children (Rodriguez has daughters Natasha, 12 and Ella, 9; Lopez has 9-year-old twins Emme and Max). "The kids are all great," she said. "He has two beautiful girls, I have my beautiful twins and everybody's, you know, we just all get along great."
We sense also that their love has inspired her new single, "Ni Tú Ni Yo (Not You, Not Me)," which she'll be performing on Tuesday night at "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular" on NBC.
"The song is really about when love takes you by surprise," she said. "[I]t's one of those things that when love comes, it just comes, it doesn't announce itself, and then it just takes over — ha! — you know what I mean? That's what the song is about, which is why I love it so much."
Yep, we definitely see some parallels there! Here's hoping they keep making beautiful music and hitting home runs together for a long time to come.
More Television videos
Hilary Duff on the twists and turns in her TV series, ‘Younger’
Famous fourths: Can Al, Sheinelle and Dylan name all the ‘Golden Girls’?
From ‘Spider-Man’ to ‘Ozark,’ all the hottest summer movies and shows
Man with Parkinson’s disease competes on ‘American Ninja Warrior’
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.