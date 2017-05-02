J.K. Rowling finally apologizes for one of the most heartbreaking 'Harry Potter' deaths

share tweet pin email

The books and films in the "Harry Potter" series feature grief and loss from the very beginning, starting with the young wizard's very own parents. And things don't get any easier as the story goes on.

In fact, by the end of it all, the brutal Battle of Hogwarts sees the end of many beloved characters — and now author J.K. Rowling is issuing an apology to fans for one of them.

AFP - Getty Images The creator of the "Harry Potter" tales has something to say to fans still reeling from one loss in the Wizarding World.

On Tuesday, in honor of the anniversary of the bloody battle that took place 19 years ago by the official timeline of the tale, Rowling expressed her sorrow for "killing" the best bad guy or worst good guy — depending on your perspective — and undeniably one of the most important wizards of all: Snape.

OK, here it is. Please don't start flame wars over it, but this year I'd like to apologise for killing (whispers)... Snape. *runs for cover* — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2017

RELATED: J.K. Rowling reveals the 'Harry Potter' secret she told Alan Rickman about Severus Snape

"OK, here it is," she began in a tweet. "Please don't start flame wars over it, but this year I'd like to apologise for killing (whispers)... Snape. *runs for cover*"

Courtesy Everett Collection Alan Rickman portrayed Potions Master (and more) Snape in all of the "Harry Potter" films.

Yes, the man who was both Harry Potter's nemesis and his secret protector was just one of many who didn't survive and, frankly, fans are still reeling from it.

@jk_rowling I accept your apology but I don't think we can be friends again. — keisha (@MathewsKeisha) May 2, 2017

@jk_rowling He was terrible and vindictive. He was also wholesome and good-hearted. He was, in short, human RIP Sev! pic.twitter.com/uuWYjfotKB — Tshego Khunou (@xoxo_Tee) May 2, 2017

RELATED: Alan Rickman stole my heart when I was 18 — and then he broke it

This apology is just the latest from the wildly successful author. Rowling began the tradition of saying she's sorry in 2015, and now marks each anniversary of the big battle with a new mea culpa for those who didn't make it out alive.

Today I would just like to say: I'm really sorry about Fred. *Bows head in acceptance of your reasonable ire* — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2015

Arthur lived, so Lupin had to die. I'm sorry. I didn't enjoy doing it. The only time my editor ever saw me cry was over the fate of Teddy. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2016

Who'll finally get their due next year? It seems time for a witch to join the honored wizards (RIP Tonks!) but only time will tell.