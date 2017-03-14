'It was awkward to watch': This 'Bachelor' recap says what we were all thinking

share tweet pin email

We can probably all agree this was one of the most cringe-worthy After the Final Rose episodes to date.

Between Raven, who was stoic as ever (which she so kindly addressed as her way of "processing" things), and Vanessa, who was more than willing to spill all the troubles she and new fiance Nick Viall have encountered, it was definitely an ... er ... event for the books.

*Cue the Black Eyed Peas' "Where Is the love?"*

TODAY producer Amanda Avery agreed.

"It was a bit awkward — I have to be honest, as a fan to watch. They talked a lot about how they've been kind of sequestered and they've been fighting a lot and it's been difficult, and they're looking forward to having a normal life," Avery said in her weekly "Bachelor" recap during the show's fourth hour.

Ummmm, a normal life? That might be a liiiiittttlleee difficult now that Viall's set to appear on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars."

But hey, we're happy for him. Fourth time's the charm, right? Here's hoping this budding relationship with Vanessa *actually* works out.