'It's not about perfection': J.Lo on being comfortable in her skin at 47

Considering Jennifer Lopez was the woman who 17 years ago blew us all away with a green Versace dress that was cut down andup to there at the Grammy Awards, we have to say we have a hard time believing she's ever dealt with a moment of insecurity.

But not so, says the super star in a new article in W Magazine, noting at the same time that as she's grown older, she's discovered a new level of sassiness.

"Men in their 20s are very confident and cocky, and women are super insecure," says the "Shades of Blue" actress, 47, who's also been working it in her one-woman Las Vegas residency.

"And then it flips: Men get super insecure, and women get comfortable in their own skin, in a way that makes them more beautiful," she continues. "I never appreciated my body or my looks when I was in my 20s. Now I’m like, 'Look at me! Look at you!'"

That's kind of amazing to us, since we've spent the last couple decades seeing Lopez being awesome over and over again. But she also qualifies her statement in the article.

"Not in a conceited or arrogant way — I just appreciate myself in a way I didn't when I was that age," she says. "And it’s not about perfection. I like the scars that I have."

Wait, is that a metaphor? Nope. As the article explains, she pulls her pants leg up to reveal an actual scar. "My knees are so bruised all the time, from my shows," J.Lo explains. "I think, 'I am going to have all this scar tissue.' But then I'll be like, 'This is from all the shows I did — when I used to slide across the stage and everybody went, 'Aaaah!'"

Memories, embedded right on her skin. We like that concept. "When I rocked s---," she says. "That’s what this is from."

