Actor Jason Statham and model and "Mad Max" star Rosie Huntington-Whiteley welcomed a little action hero to their family over the weekend.
Jack Oscar Statham, the couple's first child, was born on Saturday, Huntington-Whiteley announced in a sweet Instagram photo.
The black-and-white shot, posted Wednesday, showed the boy’s tiny hand holding his mom's finger.
Huntington-Whiteley, 30, revealed that she and Statham were expecting baby No. 1 back in February.
That Instagram pic showed the model baring her baby bump on the beach.
Statham, 49, and Huntington-Whiteley have been together since 2010 and announced they were engaged last year.
While the couple knew they were having a boy, they chose to keep the sex of the baby a secret from, even at their baby shower on May 20, according to E! News.
The two were recently seen at "The Fate of the Furious" premiere in April, where the Victoria's Secret model showed off her bump in an elegant, black one-shoulder gown.
Congratulations to the happy couple!