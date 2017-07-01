'I'm devastated': Adele cancels her tour with an emotional post

share tweet pin email

Adele can do no wrong in the eyes of her true fans, is seems, even when it comes to canceling the remaining two stadium concerts she had scheduled for Saturday night and Sunday at London's Wembley Stadium.

In Facebook and Instagram posts that went up early Saturday morning, she apologized profusely in a long letter to her fans for needing to bow out of her final shows at the 90,000-seat stadium, citing a doctor's advice.

"I don't even know how to start this," she wrote. "The last two nights at Wembley have been the biggest and best shows of my life," said the singer, noting the fan response has "blown me away." She has been touring for 15 months with her album "25," which has sold 20 million copies worldwide. The final two shows would have been the 122nd and 123rd of her tour in what she said might be the last one she does for a while.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images Adele performs at Wembley Stadium on June 28, 2017 in London, England.

"I have done 121 shows I have 2 left. 2 left!!! And they are 2 gigantic shows! Who (...) cancels a show at Wembley Stadium? To not complete this milestone in my career is something I'm struggling to get my head around and I wish I wasn't having to write this," she said.

But singing her heart out resulted in paying the price, she added.

"I have struggled vocally both nights ... I went to see my throat doctor this evening because my voice didn't open up at all today, and it turns out I have damaged my vocal cords," she wrote in the letter (which she said she was writing at the moment they were making the final call to cancel the shows). On her throat specialist's advice she said, "I simply am unable to perform over the weekend. To say I'm heart broken would be a complete understatement."

The news of the cancellation comes just two days after Adele shared a note, which was slipped in with the tour program at a June 28 Wembley Stadium concert, saying that being on the road had wiped her out, and she might be done touring for good.

And earlier in March, she told fans at an Auckland, New Zealand concert: "Touring isn't something I'm good at."

The fans on her Facebook page lavished her with well wishes and hopes for a easy recovery.