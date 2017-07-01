Pop Culture

'I'm devastated': Adele cancels her tour with an emotional post

Adele can do no wrong in the eyes of her true fans, is seems, even when it comes to canceling the remaining two stadium concerts she had scheduled for Saturday night and Sunday at London's Wembley Stadium.

In Facebook and Instagram posts that went up early Saturday morning, she apologized profusely in a long letter to her fans for needing to bow out of her final shows at the 90,000-seat stadium, citing a doctor's advice.

"I don't even know how to start this," she wrote. "The last two nights at Wembley have been the biggest and best shows of my life," said the singer, noting the fan response has "blown me away." She has been touring for 15 months with her album "25," which has sold 20 million copies worldwide. The final two shows would have been the 122nd and 123rd of her tour in what she said might be the last one she does for a while.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images
Adele performs at Wembley Stadium on June 28, 2017 in London, England.

"I have done 121 shows I have 2 left. 2 left!!! And they are 2 gigantic shows! Who (...) cancels a show at Wembley Stadium? To not complete this milestone in my career is something I'm struggling to get my head around and I wish I wasn't having to write this," she said.

But singing her heart out resulted in paying the price, she added.

"I have struggled vocally both nights ... I went to see my throat doctor this evening because my voice didn't open up at all today, and it turns out I have damaged my vocal cords," she wrote in the letter (which she said she was writing at the moment they were making the final call to cancel the shows). On her throat specialist's advice she said, "I simply am unable to perform over the weekend. To say I'm heart broken would be a complete understatement."

The news of the cancellation comes just two days after Adele shared a note, which was slipped in with the tour program at a June 28 Wembley Stadium concert, saying that being on the road had wiped her out, and she might be done touring for good.

💌😢😭✒❤Photo by Traci @tracii_m Translation by @wannabeadkins Adele @Adele's letter from her your book! "So this is it after 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end. We have taken this tour across uk+ Ireland, throughout Europe, all over America and I finally got to go to Australia and New Zealand too. Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is! I've done 119 shows and these last 4 will take me up to 123, it has been hard out an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artist have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home. Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now" ❤️Adele #Adele #Adelettes #AdeleLive2017

A post shared by Adelettes©® (@adelettes) on

And earlier in March, she told fans at an Auckland, New Zealand concert: "Touring isn't something I'm good at."

The fans on her Facebook page lavished her with well wishes and hopes for a easy recovery.

