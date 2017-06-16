Yaron Versano knows he's the envy of men everywhere.
Versano, who's married to "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot, even took to bragging a bit about his stunning superhero wife when he wore this awesome T-shirt. (Click to enlarge.)
And can you blame him? Why not boast when you're the one guy in the world who can say your wife really is Wonder Woman?
The Israeli-born Gadot, 32, and her real-estate-developer husband tied the knot in 2008 and have two little girls — Alma, 5, and Maya, who was born this past March.
'Wonder Woman' Sets Record, Shatters a Hollywood Glass CeilingPlay Video - 1:46
'Wonder Woman' Sets Record, Shatters a Hollywood Glass CeilingPlay Video - 1:46
More video
The Daily Show presents: A Trump Tweets Library!
LaVar Ball is seen as a meddlesome sports dad, but he has a plan for his sons
Zac Brown is living out his dream: playing music and building a camp for kids
Highs and Lows: Incredible senior gymnast, busy mom’s creative workout
But, Gadot's hubby isn't the only one in the family who feels lucky.
The action star, who's breaking box-office records as the DC Comics superhero, took time to express her own gratitude for her loved ones shortly before Maya's birth.
Gadot took to Instagram with a makeup-free selfie, gushing in the caption, "With the daily routine of life, family and work I'm distracted all day long. Today I had a moment with myself when I was looking out the window at the beautiful clear blue sky and realized that I'm 9 months (!!!) pregnant and soon will have a new lovepup as an addition to our family."
She added that she "could not be more grateful to the universe."
Now that's just plain wonderful!