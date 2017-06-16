Yaron Versano knows he's the envy of men everywhere.
Versano, who's married to "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot, even took to bragging a bit about his stunning superhero wife when he wore this awesome T-shirt. (Click to enlarge.)
And can you blame him? Why not boast when you're the one guy in the world who can say your wife really is Wonder Woman?
The Israeli-born Gadot, 32, and her real-estate-developer husband tied the knot in 2008 and have two little girls — Alma, 5, and Maya, who was born this past March.
'Wonder Woman' Sets Record, Shatters a Hollywood Glass CeilingPlay Video - 1:46
'Wonder Woman' Sets Record, Shatters a Hollywood Glass CeilingPlay Video - 1:46
More video
Zac Brown tells Willie Geist about the time his 1st guitar was stolen
TODAY loves ... Blake Shelton
Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett reunite for ‘Wedding March 2’
Milo Ventimiglia talks ‘This Is Us’: ‘You see your own life reflected’
But, Gadot's hubby isn't the only one in the family who feels lucky.
The action star, who's breaking box-office records as the DC Comics superhero, took time to express her own gratitude for her loved ones shortly before Maya's birth.
Gadot took to Instagram with a makeup-free selfie, gushing in the caption, "With the daily routine of life, family and work I'm distracted all day long. Today I had a moment with myself when I was looking out the window at the beautiful clear blue sky and realized that I'm 9 months (!!!) pregnant and soon will have a new lovepup as an addition to our family."
She added that she "could not be more grateful to the universe."
Now that's just plain wonderful!