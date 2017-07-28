share tweet pin email

Soon, any night and the mood will be right.

Hulu has licensed all the episodes of the popular “TGIF” ABC family-friendly lineup, including the original “Full House,” “Family Matters,” “Perfect Strangers,” “Step by Step” and “Hanging with Mr. Cooper,” and will begin offering them to stream on Sept. 29.

Eight hundred episodes the late '80s/early '90s shows will be marketed as a block, playing off nostalgia for older viewers and aiming to introduce new ones to characters like Urkle, Uncle Jesse, and Balki Bartokomous.

ABC The original "Full House" will air on Hulu starting in late September.

“These shows are more than just beloved hits, they were part of a cultural tradition to tune in every Friday night,” said Craig Erwich, Hulu’s SVP of Content said in a statement. “Now, it can be Friday any day of the week on Hulu.”

The deal has been in the works for years, according to Variety, but it took Warner Bros. a while to wrap up existing contracts with TV networks to make the shows available for streaming.

ABC The cast of "Hanging With Mr. Cooper." Hulu's announcement marks 25 years after the show first aired on ABC.

Netflix was also interested the “Full House” library because of the streaming provider’s recent “Fuller House” reboot of the show.

If fans of the shows as they aired want to feel old — the shows will re-debut on Hulu on the heels of the 30th anniversary of “Full House” and the 25th anniversary of “Hanging with Mr. Cooper.” Eeek.