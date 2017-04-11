share tweet pin email

Hugh Jackman is making quite a racket for his wedding anniversary.

It was 21 years ago today that he married his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness. In celebration of their anniversary, he posted this selfie of the two of them on the tennis court. This is pure love.

To the love of my life. 21 glorious years. I love you with all my heart. A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Apr 11, 2017 at 5:11am PDT

“To the love of my life. 21 glorious years. I love you with all my heart,” the “Logan” actor, 48, wrote.

Jackman and Furness are the perfect match, both on the court and off. Just look at those smiles on their faces. They’re just as wide as they were on their wedding day in 1996.

20 years ago on this day ... A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Apr 11, 2016 at 4:59am PDT

Jackman isn’t shy about expressing his feelings for his wife beyond social media. In a 2016 interview on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, he described Furness as "the greatest thing that ever happened to me."

“And it gets better and better,” he added. “I'm kind of really grateful that I met (her) before anything kind of happened, because everything that's ever happened in my career — on screen, off screen — we've always done it together."

Graham Denholm / Getty Images Jackman and Furness at a screening of his movie "Eddie The Eagle" in 2016.

Jackman and Furness met on the set of an Australian TV show in the mid-1990s. They married about a year later and are now parents of two children, Oscar, 16, and Ava, 10.

Happy anniversary to the happy couple!

