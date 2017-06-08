Hugh Jackman reveals the calming secret to his 21-year marriage

share tweet pin email

Hugh Jackman just revealed the secret behind his 21-year-marriage to wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

“Meditation,” he insisted to People magazine.

An extraordinary day with the most amazing woman. @deborralee #TOKYO A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on May 22, 2017 at 10:33pm PDT

The wife of the “Logan” star agreed.

“We meditate together,” Furness said. “And sometimes we have friends over to do it, too. It’s a lovely Sunday morning thing. Everyone comes over, and then we have breakfast.”

The Australian couple, who have two children together, do admit that other elements also help their relationship strong. A sense of humor helps, Furness said.

To the love of my life. 21 glorious years. I love you with all my heart. A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Apr 11, 2017 at 5:11am PDT

“And always listen to the wife,” Jackman added.

The couple celebrated their 21st anniversary in April, with Jackman commemorating the occasion in an Instagram post dedicated to "the love of my life."

Jackman has always been quick to praise his wife. During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show last year, he described Furness as "the greatest thing that ever happened to me."

"And it gets better and better," he said at the time. "And I'm kind of really grateful that I met [her] before anything kind of happened, because everything that's ever happened in my career — on screen, off screen — we've always done it together."