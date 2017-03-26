share tweet pin email

The prime minister hasn’t lost a step!

Hugh Grant reprises his role of David in the “Love Actually” mini-sequel, in all his dancing glory. If you live in the U.K., you saw it Friday night as part of the Red Nose Day fundraising event. If you don’t live in the U.K. ... well, hang in there, it’ll air in the U.S. in a couple of months.

In the meantime, enjoy this glorious sample of Grant grooving to Drake’s “Hotline Bling.”

What about Hugh Grant shaking his booty to Hotline Bling on #rednosedayactually? We loved it ï¸ pic.twitter.com/39KVlAeumV — Red Nose Day (@rednoseday) March 24, 2017

You are truly amazing, Hugh Grant. We loved the way you danced to the Pointer Sisters’ “Jump (For My Love)” in the original “Love Actually,” but you may have outdone yourself with your latest performance.

Hugh Grant dancing to Drake in the #LoveActuallySequel is the best. pic.twitter.com/HNiPgIy6iz — Clarissa Phillips (@clarissap83) March 26, 2017

We can’t wait to see all of Grant’s new moves when the reunion — also starring Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Andrew Lincoln and other favorites — airs during NBC’s “Red Nose Day Special” on May 25.

