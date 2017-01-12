share tweet pin email

What started out as an innocent spin on "The Newlywed Game" with Matt Lauer and Meredith Vieira turned into a hilarious tell-all of some of their dirty little secrets.

Matt and Meredith, who has been filling in this week for Savannah Guthrie, sat down for TODAY's version of the classic game show on Facebook Live Thursday.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Matt Lauer and Meredith Vieira answer questions about each other while playing "The Newlywed Game" on Facebook Live.

TODAY's Alex Ficquette, better known as "Alex on the Plaza," served as host (and did not disappoint)!

Following the format of the iconic quiz show, Matt and Meredith were asked questions about each other beforehand and wrote their answers on large poster boards.

In round one, Matt was asked to recall the first gifts he and Meredith ever exchanged.

“Meredith gave me a really beautiful silk necktie, and I gave her handcuffs," he said.

Not exactly. According to Meredith, it was a cake she got to celebrate their shared birthday, which is on Dec. 30.

Okay this was fun! Go to @TODAYshow's Facebook to watch our Newlywed Game with Matt and Meredith. I hope I made you proud @Bob_Eubanks! pic.twitter.com/oUSyJGM8DF — Alex Ficquette (@alexontheplaza) January 12, 2017

Things took a turn after Ficquette asked if Matt or Meredith wore the pants in their relationship. Matt correctly guessed Meredith. "Matt wears culottes," Meredith joked.

Next, it was Meredith's turn. Question one involved her tolerance for booze. How many drinks would Matt say was her limit?

"You mean how many bottles?" she joked. "No ... my limit? Four?"

Matt turned over his card to reveal a big number 7.

TODAY Meredith Vieira visiting Hoda Kotb and Matt Lauer while he filled in as Fourth Hour co-host in 2015.

"I spend way too much time with you out at night. Seven," he insisted. "I’ve seen you sloshed!... I’ve seen you sloppy drunk."

"How would you know? You were asleep on the floor, knocked out," Meredith shot back.

Then it came time for arguably the best question in the game: What’s the most embarrassing moment Meredith and Matt shared together?

"Those Halloween shows," Meredith guessed.

Matt held up his card with his response: "When we made nasty comments to someone thinking we had hung up the phone."

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Meredith instantly knew what Matt was talking about. As he explained, the two of them once called to send their best wishes to someone going through a tough time, but forgot to hang up when the conversation ended.

"You said something terrible," Matt told Meredith.

"No, don't point at me! You said something terrible," she said.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Matt Lauer with his prize, a slightly-creepy Al Roker doll.

They called the person back and attempted to explain themselves.

“Did we ever talk to that person again?” Meredith asked.

“No,” Matt said.