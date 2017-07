share tweet pin email

Kathie Lee and Hoda have both been busy off camera. KLG went to a party for Melissa Francis’ book “Lessons from the Prairie” and also saw Allison Pataki and Owen Pataki, authors of “Where the Light Falls: A Novel of the French Revolution.” Hoda went out to dinner, where she ran into Kristin Chenoweth – and she’s brought a selfie to prove it!