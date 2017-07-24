Hilary Duff's home burglarized while she and her son were on vacation

share tweet pin email

Hilary Duff got a "scary" surprise when her home was burglarized last week while she and her young son were out of the country.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Hilary Duff attends the "Younger" Season 4 premiere party on June 27, 2017 in New York City.

The 29-year-old "Younger" star and her 5-year-old son, Luca, were vacationing in Canada when their L.A. home was broken into and jewelry worth hundreds of thousands of dollars was stolen, E! News reports.

❤️✈️ A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jul 15, 2017 at 5:39am PDT

"This is a scary and upsetting situation for anyone to go through, but Hilary is thankful that her family, her staff, her home and her pets are all safe," a rep for the actress told TODAY. "That said, she has a significant security team in place that will work with the authorities on this incident and handle security measures moving forward."

C A N A D A A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jul 19, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

A security alarm in Duff's home did not go off during the burglary, according to E! News.

Casual wave and an air kiss. ❤️💔 A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jul 17, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

The "Lizzie Maguire" alum has been sharing pics and videos from her trip with Luca — whose dad is the star's ex-husband, retired NHL player Mike Comrie.

Losing track of days. Collecting mosquito bites. A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jul 19, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

They include a video of young Luca tubing on a body of pristine water and a happy shot of mom and son enjoying downtime on a wood dock.

Here's hoping Hilary and Luca have a safe trip home after their fun.