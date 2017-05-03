Hilary Duff adopted an adorable rescue puppy, needs your help naming him

share tweet pin email

Hilary Duff needs help naming her dog!

The "Younger" star took to Instagram to share pics of her new rescue pup, a sweet black Labrador mix, and asked fans for help with the pooch's name.

But, of course, you've got to see what the little guy looks first, right? Better brace yourself because he's downright adorable.

Meet Momo ❤️ @loveleorescue thank you for this sweet addition ❤️💔❤️💔 #rescuepup #chug A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on May 2, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

Awww! What a cutie!

At first, avid dog lover Duff, 29, introduced the lil' sweetie pie as Momo.

Guys. My mom needs help. Should it be Momo? should it be Bean? Momo or Bean?Hello! name me please! Woof (that's thanks in dog) and goodnight @loveleorescue #nameme A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on May 2, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

But later, the former "Lizzie McGuire" star, who has a 5-year-old son named Luca (with ex-husband Mike Comrie), followed up with an even cuter pic of the pup and revealed — or rather she let her pup reveal — she was now juggling two names.

"Guys. My mom needs help. Should it be Momo? should it be Bean? Momo or Bean? Hello! name me please!" the little dog pleaded. "Woof (that's thanks in dog) and goodnight," Duff wrote in the doggy's voice.

The actress adopted the dog — whose name, apparently, at one point was Mojito — through Love Leo Rescue, a Los Angeles-based non-profit that rescues and rehabilitates abused, injured, abandoned and forgotten dogs.

So, what name do you think Duff should pick?