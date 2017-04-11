share tweet pin email

So much for bonding!

Nicole Richie was a recent guest on the New York-based web show "Talk Stoop," where she was accidentally slapped in the face by the show's host, Cat Greenleaf.

The slap happened just 20 seconds into what was supposed to be a fun four-minute segment about Richie's new scripted comedy series "Great News."

Greenleaf begins the chat by asking Richie what great news she's heard this week.

The actress, who lives in drought-ridden Los Angeles, says she's happy to hear it will be raining while she's visiting New York.

That's when Greenleaf goes in for a celebratory high-five and — whoops! — accidentally knocks Richie's sunglasses right off of her face.

Greenleaf, who regularly high-fives her celebrity guests, told TODAY she panicked when she saw Richie's glasses go flying.

"What were the chances? It was such a clean hit!" said Greenleaf, who jokes that from now on she may opt for "virtual hugs."

Luckily for her, Richie was "beyond a good sport."

"She was so gracious and kept things moving," Greenleaf said. "We've seen celebrities get very angry over a lot less. I caused her bodily harm! And she kept on rolling. She was a true pro."

YouTube Nicole Richie reacts to being accidentally slapped in the face by "Talk Stoop" host Cat Greenleaf.

In the clip, funny lady Richie sits in stunned silence after the high-five fiasco, but then breaks into laughter.

"I'm so sorry... I'm notoriously clumsy," a mortified Greenleaf says.

"I can see that," Richie jokes. "Out of my left eye only."

Watch the entire hilarious exchange in the video above.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie go makeup free