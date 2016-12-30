Pop Culture

Here's how to create your own #2016BestNine collage on Instagram

Want a quick way to share your best social moments of 2016?

With the hashtag #2016BestNine popping up on hundreds of thousands of Instagram posts as the year comes to a close, there's a simple way you can join in the fun.

Our #2016bestnine! #KLG and @hodakotb thank you for all of the ❤!

You can be just like TODAY's Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly in sharing your top memories from 2016 by using this web-based app to make your own #2016BestNine.

Here are the top posts on TODAY.com in 2016

Here are the top posts on TODAY.com in 2016

So long year. #2016bestnine

The app allows you to assemble a collage featuring nine of the top "liked" photos from your profile in the past year. You simply type in your Instagram handle, and the collage automatically generates.

The app was first created last year, but has been updated so that all of your top 2016 memories can be in one spot, whether you're an adorable puppy like TODAY's own Charlie, or the British royal family.

My #2016bestnine! I paw-ppreciate all of the ❤.

Also, for the Insta-obsessed, the app also tells you how many total likes your photos received in the past year, allowing you to have your own Kylie Jenner moment when you see all those likes piled up together.

It's also fun to see what moments drew the most love from family and friends this year. Check out the app here.

Who dethroned Taylor Swift as the queen of Instagram?

Who dethroned Taylor Swift as the queen of Instagram?

