Here's how to create your own #2016BestNine collage on Instagram

Want a quick way to share your best social moments of 2016?
With the hashtag #2016BestNine popping up on hundreds of thousands of Instagram posts as the year comes to a close, there's a simple way you can join in the fun.
You can be just like TODAY's Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly in sharing your top memories from 2016 by using this web-based app to make your own #2016BestNine.
Here are the top posts on TODAY.com in 2016Play Video - 1:37
Here are the top posts on TODAY.com in 2016Play Video - 1:37
More video
Carrie Fisher fans hold lightsaber vigil at Disneyland
Carrie Fisher tributes are a force on social media
Madonna, Paul McCartney and other celebs remember George Michael
These gift-wrapping fails may make you feel better about your own abilities
The app allows you to assemble a collage featuring nine of the top "liked" photos from your profile in the past year. You simply type in your Instagram handle, and the collage automatically generates.
The app was first created last year, but has been updated so that all of your top 2016 memories can be in one spot, whether you're an adorable puppy like TODAY's own Charlie, or the British royal family.
Also, for the Insta-obsessed, the app also tells you how many total likes your photos received in the past year, allowing you to have your own Kylie Jenner moment when you see all those likes piled up together.
It's also fun to see what moments drew the most love from family and friends this year. Check out the app here.
Who dethroned Taylor Swift as the queen of Instagram?Play Video - 1:38
Who dethroned Taylor Swift as the queen of Instagram?Play Video - 1:38
More video
Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will be buried together, Todd Fisher says
Online dating surges on New Year’s Day, dating app Hinge says
Look back at the laughs KLG and Hoda shared with celebrities in 2016
Bye, 2016! Test your knowledge of 2017 trends and trivia
Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.