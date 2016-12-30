Here's how to create your own #2016BestNine collage on Instagram

share tweet pin email

Want a quick way to share your best social moments of 2016?

With the hashtag #2016BestNine popping up on hundreds of thousands of Instagram posts as the year comes to a close, there's a simple way you can join in the fun.

Our #2016bestnine! #KLG and @hodakotb thank you for all of the ❤! A photo posted by Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) on Dec 30, 2016 at 4:44am PST

You can be just like TODAY's Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly in sharing your top memories from 2016 by using this web-based app to make your own #2016BestNine.

So long year. #2016bestnine A photo posted by Carson Daly (@carsondaly) on Dec 30, 2016 at 5:37am PST

The app allows you to assemble a collage featuring nine of the top "liked" photos from your profile in the past year. You simply type in your Instagram handle, and the collage automatically generates.

From babies to the Olympics to the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, these are the #2016BestNine photos you loved this year! #TODAYShow Which one was your favorite? A photo posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Dec 30, 2016 at 5:49am PST

The app was first created last year, but has been updated so that all of your top 2016 memories can be in one spot, whether you're an adorable puppy like TODAY's own Charlie, or the British royal family.

My #2016bestnine! I paw-ppreciate all of the ❤. A photo posted by TODAY Puppy (@todaypuppy) on Dec 30, 2016 at 5:21am PST

📷 Some of our @instagram highlights from 2016. Thank you for an amazing year, and look forward to sharing more incredible moments with you in 2017! #2016bestnine A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Dec 30, 2016 at 5:34am PST

Also, for the Insta-obsessed, the app also tells you how many total likes your photos received in the past year, allowing you to have your own Kylie Jenner moment when you see all those likes piled up together.

It's also fun to see what moments drew the most love from family and friends this year. Check out the app here.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.