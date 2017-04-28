Harry Styles TODAY Concert: What you need to know

share tweet pin email

Harry Styles is coming to TODAY! The popular singer, who recently released his solo single, "Sign of the Times," is kicking off our summer Citi Concert Series with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

Details:

Date: Tuesday, May 9

Hashtag: #HarryStylesTODAY

Fan Passes: Click here to get a chance for you and a guest to get priority access to the show.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.