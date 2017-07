share tweet pin email

Singer Harry Styles and actor Fionn Whitehead tell Kathie Lee and Hoda about their roles in the World War Ii drama “Dunkirk.” Styles says that director Christopher Nolan created such a realistic physical setting that “you don’t have to act that much.” Whitehead confirms that he was washing dishes only a year and a half ago – and Kathie Lee urges him to “stay humble” by washing some more now!