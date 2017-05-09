Pop Culture

Harry Styles brings 'Sign of the Times' — and screaming fans — to TODAY

TODAY

If you were anywhere near Rockefeller Center Tuesday morning, then you already know that Harry Styles performed on the TODAY plaza — even if you didn't actually hear the hit maker.

See Harry Styles perform 'Carolina' live on TODAY

That's because anytime Styles sings, his fans add their own chorus of cheers, shouts and screams, and this time was no exception.

Watch Harry Styles perform his hit 'Sign of the Times' on the TODAY plaza

Watch Harry Styles perform 'Ever Since New York' on the TODAY plaza

After driving 11 hours to the plaza for Harry Styles' TODAY concert, four fans meet the star

The former One Direction standout showed up to the concert stage to perform three songs from his upcoming self-titled solo album — "Ever Since New York," "Carolina" and his new smash, "Sign of the Times" — before a huge crowd.

And that huge crowd showed up long before the sun came up to make sure they saw him. In addition to entertaining those who waited, Styles even fed them:

Harry Styles sent pizza to TODAY fans camped out overnight

What a crowd-pleaser!

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Harry Styles on TODAY.

Hear more from Styles when his album comes out Friday or on his new world tour — which he just kicked off right here on TODAY.

Harry Styles tickets sell out in under 2 minutes

