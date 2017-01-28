share tweet pin email

Harry Potter fans, it's time once again to pull out your book of inspirational Dumbledore quotes. (Er, all seven of them.)

John Hurt, the beloved British actor who played Ollivander in the Harry Potter films, died on Friday at 77.

Though Hurt's long and successful career included Oscar nominations for "Midnight Express" and "The Elephant Man" — plus noteworthy performances in many other films — it's his role as the wand merchant that has Potter fans turning out to give him a social media send-off.

That means putting their wands up. If you're unfamiliar with the gesture, it looks like this:

And it's done in the wizarding community to honor the dead, as it was for Professor Albus Dumbledore in the above clip.

A touching moment at #HPCelebration to remember actor John Hurt. pic.twitter.com/aKORuau81q — Universal Orlando (@UniversalORL) January 28, 2017

For muggles (non-magical folk), it's done on Twitter, using the hashtag #WandsUp.

Rest in peace John Hurt. Ollivander's wand shop will always be a favorite place. pic.twitter.com/mQz6OLD9Xz — Lexi Lou Who (@LexiScavetta) January 28, 2017

Hurt's fellow Potter cast members joined in the salute:

John Hurt. What an acting legend. Rest in peace dear Sir. Wand shopping won't be the same without you ï¸ pic.twitter.com/jRrRCX8PZv — Bonnie Wright (@thisisbwright) January 28, 2017

So so sad to have lost such an extraordinary talent and friend. Sir John Hurt. R. I. P. pic.twitter.com/J2eMMBVNLB — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) January 28, 2017

Some also took the opportunity to honor Alan Rickman, who received a similar tribute this time last year.

I hope John Hurt is up there with Alan Rickman telling everyone about the magic that is Harry Potter. #ollivandor #wandsup — Laynee (@laynee_seay) January 28, 2017

While others used the hashtag as a call to stay positive in the current political turmoil.

If you're feeling sad or angry or generally upset about today's events, that's okay but remember this: #OddWonks #WandsUp pic.twitter.com/fIBjoLT1Hk — ï¸Snowflake&Proud ï¸ (@Other_Girl) January 20, 2017

A lovely tribute to a very special actor. RIP, Mr. Ollivander. You will be missed.