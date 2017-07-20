O.J. Simpson granted parole after serving 9 years in prison

Potterheads rejoice! 2 new Harry Potter books to be released this fall

All aboard the Hogwarts Express! It's back to spells and potions this fall.

Author J.K. Rowling, in collaboration with Bloomsbury and the British Library, will be releasing two new Harry Potter books. The new additions are a part of the British Library's Oct. 20 exhibition "Harry Potter: A History of Magic." Potterheads of all ages will be treated to a showcase of exclusive manuscripts, original illustrations and an in-depth look at the creatures and lore of Rowling's wizarding world.

A statement on Rowling's site Pottermore describes "Harry Potter: A History of Magic" to be an "adult edition" and "Harry Potter - A Journey Through the History of Magic" as a "family edition for younger readers." Like an encyclopedia of sorts, both books will explore everything from Poly Juice potion to screaming Mandrakes. Also expect to see exclusive original sketches, illustrations and manuscripts from the Harry Potter archive.

With Potter spin-offs like last year's "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" starring Eddie Redmayne and the two-part stage play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," it looks like J.K. Rowling plans to keep the magic alive. The new books and exhibition follow the recent 20th anniversary of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and Potterheads who have been eagerly awaiting more books from the Harry Potter universe couldn't be happier.

We can't wait to see what else Rowling has in store for the world of Harry Potter!

