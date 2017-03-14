It's hard to believe it's been 25 years since a trio of blond brothers became a '90s-defining boy band, but it's true: Hanson just hit the quarter-century mark!
Now Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson are celebrating their big anniversary with their biggest tour in years.
The siblings (now 36, 34 and 31, respectively) will soon embark on their "Middle of Everywhere 25th Anniversary World Tour."
“Making music together for 25 years is a milestone that we had to acknowledge, and what better way to do it than with an anniversary tour,” Taylor explained in a statement.
The tour will officially kick off in Hanson's hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival on May 21, before they head overseas and get their global "MMMBop" going.
"This year is not only about the two decades of music, it’s about celebrating the incredible community of fans who have been with us, singing along year after year," Isaac added.
Here's a list of the upcoming shows:
- June 1 – Cologne, Germany, at Gloria
- June 2 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Paradiso
- June 3 – Hamburg, Germany, at Mojo
- June 5 – Paris, France, at La Cigale
- June 7 – Milan, Italy, Fabrique
- June 9 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix
- June 10 – London, England, at Shepards Bush Empire
- September 12 – Dallas, Texas, at House of Blues
- September 13 – Austin, Texas, at Emos East
- September 15 – New Orleans, Louisiana, at Joy Theater
- September 16 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Wildhorse Saloon
- September 17 – Birmingham, Alabama, at Iron City
- September 19 – St. Petersburg, Florida, at Jannus Live
- September 20 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Buckhead Theatre
- September 22 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at The Ritz
- September 23 – Norfolk, Virginia, at Norva
- September 24 – Silver Spring, Maryland, at The Fillmore
- September 26 – Cleveland, Ohio, at House of Blues
- September 27 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
- September 28 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at The Fillmore
- September 30 – New York, New York, at Playstation Theater
- October 1 – Boston, Massachusetts, at House of Blues
- October 2 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada, at Corona
- October 4 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at Danford Music Hall
- October 6 – Detroit, Michigan, at St. Andrews
- October 7 – Chicago, Illinois, at House of Blues
- October 8 – Grand Rapids, Michigan, at 20 Monroe Live
- October 10 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at First Avenue
- October 11 – St. Louis, Missouri, at The Pageant
- October 12 – Lawrence, Kansas, at Granada Theatre
- October 14 – Denver, Colorado, at Summit Music Hall
- October 15 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Depot
- October 17 – Seattle, Washington, at The Neptune
- October 18 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, at Vogue Theatre
- October 19 – Portland, Oregon, at Aladdin Theatre
- October 21 – Anaheim, California, at House of Blues
- October 22 – Los Angeles, California, at The Mayan
- October 24 – San Diego, California, at House of Blues
- October 25 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at House of Blues
- October 27 – Houston, Texas, at House of Blues
Flashback! Watch Hanson make TODAY debut in 1997Play Video - 1:23
Then get ready for even more! In addition to the around-the-world action, the band has a new release set for later in the year — a Yuletide album called "Ooh Christmas."