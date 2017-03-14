share tweet pin email

It's hard to believe it's been 25 years since a trio of blond brothers became a '90s-defining boy band, but it's true: Hanson just hit the quarter-century mark!

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Zac Hanson, Taylor Hanson and Isaac Hanson are about to hit the road again for a massive 2017 world tour.

Now Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson are celebrating their big anniversary with their biggest tour in years.

The siblings (now 36, 34 and 31, respectively) will soon embark on their "Middle of Everywhere 25th Anniversary World Tour."

“Making music together for 25 years is a milestone that we had to acknowledge, and what better way to do it than with an anniversary tour,” Taylor explained in a statement.

The tour will officially kick off in Hanson's hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival on May 21, before they head overseas and get their global "MMMBop" going.

"This year is not only about the two decades of music, it’s about celebrating the incredible community of fans who have been with us, singing along year after year," Isaac added.

Here's a list of the upcoming shows:

June 1 – Cologne, Germany, at Gloria

June 2 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Paradiso

June 3 – Hamburg, Germany, at Mojo

June 5 – Paris, France, at La Cigale

June 7 – Milan, Italy, Fabrique

June 9 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix

June 10 – London, England, at Shepards Bush Empire

September 12 – Dallas, Texas, at House of Blues

September 13 – Austin, Texas, at Emos East

September 15 – New Orleans, Louisiana, at Joy Theater

September 16 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Wildhorse Saloon

September 17 – Birmingham, Alabama, at Iron City

September 19 – St. Petersburg, Florida, at Jannus Live

September 20 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Buckhead Theatre

September 22 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at The Ritz

September 23 – Norfolk, Virginia, at Norva

September 24 – Silver Spring, Maryland, at The Fillmore

September 26 – Cleveland, Ohio, at House of Blues

September 27 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

September 28 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at The Fillmore

September 30 – New York, New York, at Playstation Theater

October 1 – Boston, Massachusetts, at House of Blues

October 2 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada, at Corona

October 4 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at Danford Music Hall

October 6 – Detroit, Michigan, at St. Andrews

October 7 – Chicago, Illinois, at House of Blues

October 8 – Grand Rapids, Michigan, at 20 Monroe Live

October 10 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at First Avenue

October 11 – St. Louis, Missouri, at The Pageant

October 12 – Lawrence, Kansas, at Granada Theatre

October 14 – Denver, Colorado, at Summit Music Hall

October 15 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Depot

October 17 – Seattle, Washington, at The Neptune

October 18 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, at Vogue Theatre

October 19 – Portland, Oregon, at Aladdin Theatre

October 21 – Anaheim, California, at House of Blues

October 22 – Los Angeles, California, at The Mayan

October 24 – San Diego, California, at House of Blues

October 25 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at House of Blues

October 27 – Houston, Texas, at House of Blues

Then get ready for even more! In addition to the around-the-world action, the band has a new release set for later in the year — a Yuletide album called "Ooh Christmas."