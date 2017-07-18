It's Tuesday, so who's up for a little "Tennessee Whiskey"?
Well, we sure are, courtesy Chris Stapleton, who stopped by the TODAY plaza for a concert on a sticky summer day to share his amazing music with fans!
Stapleton (along with his signature beard and cowboy hat) was on hand to share some great tunes new and old, including "Tennessee Whiskey," "Broken Halos" and "Second One to Know." Those last two are from his new album "From a Room: Volume 1," which debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's top 200 list when it was released in May.
He also came with his wife Morgane, who often sings with him ... and his mom, who hung out in the crowd!
Stapleton is no newcomer to music. He fronted the bluegrass band The SteelDrivers for two years before releasing his debut studio album "Traveller" in 2015, an album that hit No. 1 and went double platinum — and earned him multiple awards as well as becoming the top-selling country album of 2016. Of course, before he found solo success he was something of a songwriting machine for artists including Adele, Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley.
It's been an quite a transition, going from writing hits for other people to making an even bigger name writing for himself, he noted between tunes. "It's a weird thing, I'm not gonna lie," Stapleton grinned. "It's a real treat and we're excited about it and having fun. Just playing music like always."
He also sang memorably alongside Justin Timberlake at the 2015 Country Music Awards, a performance which no doubt widened his growing circle of fans.
So make sure to settle back with your tumblerful of ... whatever it is you're sipping on, and enjoy! We just can't get enough of our favorite "Traveller," Chris Stapleton!
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.