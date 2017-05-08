Hailee Steinfeld TODAY concert: What you need to know

share tweet pin email

Hailee Steinfeld is coming to TODAY! The "Pitch Perfect 2" actress and pop singer behind the hits "Most Girls" and "Starving" is joining our summer concert series with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

Courtesy of Republic Records

Details:

Date: Friday, August 18

Hashtag: #HaileeTODAY

Fan Passes: Stay tuned to find out how you and a guest can get priority access to the show.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.