Pop Culture

Gwen Stefani sends sweet birthday wishes to Blake Shelton

TODAY

It takes a special love between two people to enjoy a birthday armadillo cake.

That's how we know Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are truly over the moon with each other!

I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

Blake celebrated his 41st birthday on June 18 with his loved ones by his side — including fellow "Voice" coach Stefani, who he's been dating since 2015, and let's just say the cake was of an unusual shape.

Birthday armadillo @blakeshelton gx #bdayboy #cake

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

But boy, did it look great, as did the birthday boy and his lovely girlfriend, who posted some great pictures (and a video) of the event.

Celebrating the birth of my #bestie #favorite @blakeshelton ❤️🎉💥🎂gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

You may recall how last year's big 4-0 celebration involved multiple cakes and singing on the tour bus, plus Stefani joining Shelton on stage and childhood pics posted on social media. This year things were a little more low-key and family-focused.

More Music videos

That said, Shelton had to share his day with a couple of other folks, including Stefani's dad Dennis (it was Father's Day, after all) and her niece Madeline Stefani, who had graduated from college.

#happyfathersday ❤️❤️ gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

He didn't seem to mind, and there was armadillo (cake) and smooches enough for all!

Happy birthday, Blake!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.

More: Pop Culture Music Trending

TOP