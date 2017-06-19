Gwen Stefani sends sweet birthday wishes to Blake Shelton

share tweet pin email

It takes a special love between two people to enjoy a birthday armadillo cake.

That's how we know Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are truly over the moon with each other!

I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

Blake celebrated his 41st birthday on June 18 with his loved ones by his side — including fellow "Voice" coach Stefani, who he's been dating since 2015, and let's just say the cake was of an unusual shape.

Birthday armadillo @blakeshelton gx #bdayboy #cake A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

But boy, did it look great, as did the birthday boy and his lovely girlfriend, who posted some great pictures (and a video) of the event.

Celebrating the birth of my #bestie #favorite @blakeshelton ❤️🎉💥🎂gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

You may recall how last year's big 4-0 celebration involved multiple cakes and singing on the tour bus, plus Stefani joining Shelton on stage and childhood pics posted on social media. This year things were a little more low-key and family-focused.

That said, Shelton had to share his day with a couple of other folks, including Stefani's dad Dennis (it was Father's Day, after all) and her niece Madeline Stefani, who had graduated from college.

#happyfathersday ❤️❤️ gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

He didn't seem to mind, and there was armadillo (cake) and smooches enough for all!

Thanks for all the happy birthday wishes!!! 41.... Shit man I'm beating the odds. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) June 19, 2017

Happy birthday, Blake!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.