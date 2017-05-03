share tweet pin email

One week ago, Gwen Stefani suffered a singer's nightmare. "The Voice" coach ruptured her eardrum during a flight, and the injury prevented her from performing.

But not for long!

The incident caused the 47-year-old to bow out of a Las Vegas gig last Thursday, but on Tuesday night, she returned to "The Voice" stage to belt out a Coldplay hit alongside two Team Gwen contenders.

Of course, Brennley Brown and Hunter Plake weren't surprised to see the singer join them on stage for "Fix You" — and neither was her boyfriend (and coach competition) Blake Shelton.

After all, the country crooner had assured fans that Stefani would perform on the show.

Tyler Golden/NBC Hunter Plake and Gwen Stefani sing side-by-side on Tuesday's episode of "The Voice," just one week after the pop star suffered a ruptured eardrum.

"She'll be all right," he told Entertainment Tonight. "She’s tough."

He even offered up an explanation of what led to Stefani's injury.

"I think the cabin pressure in her airplane ... she had a head cold and then once they got up to a certain altitude (pop)," he said. "They say not to fly if you have a head cold, but we all do. That's the thing that I guess can happen."

He's just happy "she can hear now" — and sing again.