Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton share a happy dance, and it's glorious

A couple that grooves together, stays together!

And from the look of Gwen Stefani's latest Instagram post Friday, she and Blake Shelton are fully in sync.

@blakeshelton gx❤️ A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Aug 4, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

The "Voice" couple has their side-to-side, catch-and-release move down pat, but the best part has to be their infectious twin grins!

Of course, we already knew these two were going to give us couple goals.

I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

“We’re just content and happy, and it’s just an incredible feeling,” Shelton told TODAY's Hoda Kotb in June. “She’s my best friend.” His "soft" eyes when he spoke about Stefani even moved Hoda to tears!

Getty Images They might have bonded over hard times, but these days, they're all smiles.

Stefani, 47, and Shelton, 41, first bonded while going through their high-profile divorces in the summer of 2015.

"It went from (talking on 'The Voice' set), to checking in on each other once a week through email ... to maybe three times a week, then every day, to 'Hey, here's my phone number if you ever want to text,'" Shelton explained on TODAY last summer. "Next thing I know, I wake up and she's all I care about, and I'm ­wondering if she feels the same about me."

As it turns out, she did. "Gwen saved my life," Shelton added.

Two years later, they've both moved on to happier times, with a dancing GIF to prove it! We couldn't be happier for this sweet and supportive couple.