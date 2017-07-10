share tweet pin email

Billie Joe Armstrong wants fans to know he and his Green Day bandmates are "heartbroken" over the tragic death of an acrobat at their Madrid concert.

Armstrong, 45, took to Facebook to explain that Green Day's members were unaware aerial artist Pedro Aunion Monroy plunged to his death shorty before the legendary punk band took the stage at Madrid's Mad Cool Festival on Friday.

"We are so sad for Pedro and his family and we pray for them in this time of grief. I can't imagine how much suffering the friends and family are going through," the former "Voice" mentor wrote.

Monroy, 42, was entertaining the crowd in between musical sets at the gigantic festival. While performing inside a large box held in the air by a crane, the London-based acrobat's equipment malfunctioned. Thousands of concertgoers watched as Monroy plummeted 100 feet. He died shortly after emergency workers arrived.

Kiko Huesca / EPA Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong performs on stage during Mad Cool Festival in Madrid.

After a brief security delay, the band took the stage a half hour later, knowing nothing about the fatal fall.

"Green Day did not hear about the accident until after our show was over," Armstrong explained, adding that band members were unaware an acrobat had performed at all. "These festivals are huge. There are so many things happening at the same time."

Green Day gave it their all onstage for two and a half hours, said the singer.

"This was to be the last show of our European tour and we were all so excited to play our hearts out one last time," he said. "Everything seemed normal. The crowd and fans had a good time."

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends — Green Day (@GreenDay) July 8, 2017

However, once offstage, "we were told the shocking news about Pedro. All of us were in disbelief," said Armstrong.

Had the band known about the horrific accident, said Armstrong, "we most likely would not have played at all."

"We are not heartless people. The safety and well being at any of our concerts absolutely comes first. What happened to Pedro is unthinkable," said Armstrong.

"Once again we are heartbroken for his friends and family and we are also shocked and heartbroken for anyone that had to witness this tragedy."