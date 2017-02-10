'The Great Wall' sweepstakes: Enter to win a chance to go to China

share tweet pin email

Matt Damon is back to defending on the silver screen.

In celebration of the upcoming release of the film, "The Great Wall," TODAY and our sister company, Universal Pictures, are offering fans a lucky opportunity!

NBC Universal

Have you always wanted to go to China or see the Great Wall? Well, you're in luck because TODAY is working with our sister company, Universal Pictures, and Legendary Pictures, to send one lucky viewer and a guest on a paid trip to China to visit the Forbidden City, the Summer Palace and the Great Wall of China.

To enter, fill out the form below and good luck!