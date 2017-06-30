share tweet pin email

Actor Donal Logue and his ex-wife are asking fans and followers on Twitter for help finding their 16-year-old child Jade, who went missing earlier this week.

FilmMagic Actor Donal Logue, known for his roles in "Gotham" and "Sons of Anarchy," has been tweeting about his missing daughter, who disappeared earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the "Gotham" star tweeted — and later deleted — details about the teen's disappearance in Brooklyn, New York.

"Missing- yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6'2" 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka," the 51-year-old wrote.

Since then, both Logue and his ex-wife, Kasey Smith, have continued their efforts by reaching out to her directly via social media.

Jade. we miss you and love you. please come home. If you can see this, just know I love and miss you dearly https://t.co/2s6A7OAGq6 — donal logue (@donallogue) June 30, 2017

"Jade. we miss you and love you," Logue wrote in a message posted Friday morning. "Please come home. If you can see this, just know I love and miss you dearly."

Jade Logue we miss/love you terribly. Please contact us come home. You are my hero. Please share this. @donallogue and I need you home pic.twitter.com/IVOalA0KO5 — Kasey Smith (@kaseykaseysmith) June 30, 2017

His friends and past co-stars, including Olivia Wilde and Stana Katic, urged their followers to help locate Jade, as well.

Jade, who's transgender and previously went by the name Arlo, came out last year with a message about her concern for her own safety.

shoutout to being trans cant wait to be assaulted for absolutely no reason other than existing — skrr skrr (@arlologue) April 20, 2016

"Shoutout to being trans cant wait to be assaulted for absolutely no reason other than existing," she wrote at the time.

Logue and Smith have asked their followers to contact them via Twitter with any leads to her whereabouts, and a rep for the actor has requested that the public contact the NYPD with further details.

This is my child Jade Logue. She's been missing since Monday from the NY/Brooklyn area. Message me or @donallogue please. pic.twitter.com/eMndtfKpZj — Kasey Smith (@kaseykaseysmith) June 29, 2017

"The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in locating the 16-year-old who was last seen leaving home Monday afternoon on the way to Barclays Center in Brooklyn," the rep told People.

Anyone with information in regards to this missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.