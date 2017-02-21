'Golden Girls' café lets fans feel the love — and eat the cheesecake

share tweet pin email

Get excited, "Golden Girls" fans! You no longer have to sit on your couch and catch reruns of the classic sitcom to spend time with your favorite gals.

NBC via Getty Images Rue McClanahan as Blanche Devereux, Estelle Getty as Sophia Petrillo, Bea Arthur as Dorothy Petrillo Zbornak and Betty White as Rose Nylund on "The Golden Girls."

Now you can pull up a chair — and grab a slice of cheesecake — while surrounded by all things "Golden" at Rue La Rue Café.

#truelove is when your boyfriend takes 2 trains for over 1.5 hrs to go to the #goldengirls cafe & watches Golden Girls for the first time while sipping #sophia blend coffee. #ruelaruecafe #NYC #thankyouforbeingafriend A post shared by Stephanie Woodward (@stepfunny426) on Feb 18, 2017 at 11:15am PST

The New York eatery themed around the saucy seniors recently opened its doors, and devoted followers of the show are already celebrating the ultimate place for just "being a friend."

Welcome home, ladies. (Not my house, new cafe called Rue La Rue. Brought the gang with me for an outing.) A post shared by Amy Wolff 🔮 (@viewsfromthewolffden) on Feb 15, 2017 at 11:31am PST

The walls of Rue La Rue are covered in wallpaper, photos and memorabilia that bring back memories of the Miami-based sitcom, and the menu is filled with nods to the series, too — from Sophia's "Picture It" roast to Blanche's Gentleman Caller's coffee beans.

#ruelaruecafe #moveuptown #goldengirls #bohemiarealtygroup A post shared by Allie Henkel (@alliehenks) on Feb 10, 2017 at 1:39pm PST

Of course, it's no surprise which menu item has proved to be the early favorite among fans.

Of course we start with cheesecake at the Golden Girks restaurant #brunch#cheesecake A post shared by Walter Crist (@waltros) on Feb 19, 2017 at 10:17am PST

After all, there was never a situation on the show that couldn't be helped with a cheesecake — or two.

So excited for this cheesecake! #ruelaruecafe #goldengirls A post shared by @lins_malak on Feb 18, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

And the cheesecake, mmmmmm.... A post shared by Natalie Savits (@natalieseesthings) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:56am PST

One "Golden Girl" appears a bit more often than the others among the mementos at Rue La Rue — namesake Rue McClanahan. The cafe is a joint enterprise between the late actress' son, Mark Bish, and her pal, Michael J. LaRue.

But it's clear that nostalgia-loving customers are tuned into all the "Girls."