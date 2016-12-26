share tweet pin email

George Michael’s fans, friends and supporters are all trying to process the news of his sudden death at the age of 53.

Michael’s publicist said in a statement Sunday that the singer died at his home in Oxfordshire, in southeast England. The death is “being treated as unexplained but not suspicious," according to local police.

FilmMagic George Michael passed away "peacefully at home over the Christmas period," according to his publicist.

Elton John is one of the many celebrities paying tribute to Michael on social media. John posted to Instagram a photo of himself with the former Wham! singer, and wrote that he is in “deep shock” over Michael's death.

I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP A photo posted by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:24pm PST

“I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist,” John continued. “My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans.”

Here’s how other celebrities reacted to George Michael’s passing:

I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2016

I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time. — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 25, 2016

RIP George Michael. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 25, 2016

George Michael was a kind and gentle soul. #Wham — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 26, 2016

Had the pleasure of knowing George Michael in the 80s. Voice of an angel. Now he can sing for them. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) December 26, 2016

Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 25, 2016

Is this year over yet? Too many people are passing away. Rest In Peace, George Michael. ï¸ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 25, 2016

Another beautiful voice gone too soon. #ripgeorgemichael — josh groban (@joshgroban) December 26, 2016

Another beautiful talent taken away. Rest in power @GeorgeMichael. 2016 is just brutal. — Chaka Khan (@ChakaKhan) December 26, 2016

Very sad to hear that George Michael passed. He was a very talented musician and singer. Love & mercy to his family, friends and fans. — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) December 25, 2016

R.I.P George Michael. Beyond sad, you were a legend, and you were far too young. Blasting "Last Christmas" now — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) December 25, 2016

Sad news on Christmas...2016 takes George Michaels. I did a photo shoot with him once. If you can find the shots please post them? #peace — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) December 26, 2016

Omg #GeorgeMichael noooo! No No No No No! We have lost too many beautiful souls this year. #rip you will be greatly missed. — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) December 25, 2016

RIP George Michael. I can't believe it. Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us #georgemichael — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) December 25, 2016

Stunned. George Michael. A talented and gentle soul. May you rest in Gods love and Peace #RIPGeorgeMichael — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) December 26, 2016