George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush will do Super Bowl coin toss

He may be 92 and recovering from a nasty bout of pneumonia, but former President George H.W. Bush has signed on to flip the coin before this year's Super Bowl in his hometown of Houston.

Best of all, his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, will help him with the honors.

Getting fired up for Sunday and #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/zlXmsZJrTM — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) February 1, 2017

The former president took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce he was "getting fired up" to take part in Sunday's pregame ritual before the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots face off.

But it's hardly the first time the 41st president has been at the helm of a customary coin toss.

Jeff Haynes / AFP-Getty Images Former President George H.W. Bush at Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 2002

In 2002, he became the first president, past or president, to participate in a Super Bowl coin toss in person. (His predecessor, former President Ronald Reagan, once did one via satellite from the White House.)

Getty Images Former President George H.W. Bush did the coin toss before the start of the game between the New Orleans Saints and the New York Giants on Sept. 19, 2005 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

In 2005, Bush handled the honors when the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons faced off in New Jersey in a game whose proceeds went to rebuild the Louisiana Superdome, which was damaged by Hurricane Katrina.

Alex Brandon / AP Bush also participated in the coin toss prior to the start of the Atlanta Falcons-New Orleans Saints football game at the newly re-opened Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans on Sept. 25, 2006.

He did it again at the first game held at the Superdome once it was rebuilt.

Eric Christian Smith / AP Bush took part in the coin toss before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions on Oct. 30, 2016, in Houston.

Last year, Bush took part in the coin toss before a game between the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions, in Houston.

Sunday's coin toss is especially exciting because it comes after weeks of crummy health for both Bushes.

On Jan. 20, they were unable to attend Donald J. Trump's inauguration because each was laid up in the hospital.

The former president was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Jan. 14 for shortness of breath. He later underwent a procedure to address respiratory problems stemming from pneumonia and spent time in intensive care.

Barbara Bush, 91, was simultaneously treated for bronchitis.

Days later, the couple's oldest son, former President George W. Bush, shared a cheerful Instagram update about his parents, letting well-wishers know their prayers had worked.

Now, the former first couple are feeling better and ready to play ball!