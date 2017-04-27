Watch George Clooney take a ride through classic movies in new ad

share tweet pin email

Coffee is something of an obsession to many Americans.

For George Clooney, apparently it's something he'll go very, very far to enjoy.

And we get to enjoy watching his struggle, thanks to a new ad the Clooney has made for Nespresso that pops the Oscar-winner into several classic movie scenes as he journeys home for a delicious, frothy cup straight from the pot.

During the course of the new 60-second ad, we see Clooney pop up in movies including 1960's "Psycho," 1969's "Easy Rider," 1977's "Smokey and the Bandit," 1979's "The Muppet Movie," 1987's "Planes, Trains & Automobiles" and 2003's "Seabiscuit," only to learn his pal has actually brought him a Nespresso maker.

Nespresso / YouTube The Muppets take George Clooney for a ride along in new Nespresso ad.

That pal? Andy Garcia! We should all have such friends.

There's also a fun behind-the-scenes video in which we hear from the man himself, and see him acting largely in front of a green screen.

"In 'Gravity,' I did a lot of CGI work," he quips. "You know, I wasn't really in space."

This is Clooney's first Nespresso ad in two years that will air in the U.S.; most of his work with the brand since 2006 has aired overseas. He appeared opposite Danny DeVito in the last U.S. ad from 2015, and notes in the behind-the-scenes that working with a green screen here is easier than working with DeVito.

"A green screen gives so much more than Danny," he says slyly.

